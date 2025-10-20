Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijan seeks to expand partnerships with several financial institutions

    Finance
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 13:23
    Azerbaijan seeks to expand partnerships with several financial institutions

    A delegation led by Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), held meetings with several financial institutions as part of their participation in the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Report informs, referring to the CBA.

    The meetings included discussions with institutions such as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Mizuho Bank, UBS, and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

    Topics covered during the meetings included the global macroeconomic outlook, current trends and development prospects in Azerbaijan's financial sector, and opportunities to expand partnerships across financial institutions.

    Held during the US visit from October 13 to 18, these meetings played a significant role in strengthening the CBA's cooperation with international financial institutions and reinforcing strategic dialogue with global partners.

