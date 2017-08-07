Azerbaijan’s voluntary insurance market soars by 9%

© Report

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ A total of 276,158 mln. AZN insurance premiums have been collected by 21 insurance companies based in Azerbaijan in January-June of 2017.

Report informs referring to the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), it is 3,2% less compared to the same period in 2016.

In reporting period, payments carried out by insurance companies increased by 22,7% and made 124, 41 mln. AZN.

In first half of 2017, 45,1 AZN out of 100 AZN insurance contribution collected on the insurance market have been paid. Notably, this indicator was 35,5 AZN in the corresponding period of 2016.

Notably, insurance contributions on the voluntary insurance market have increased by 16, 666 mln. AZN or 9,41% compared to last year and made 193,802 mln. AZN compared to the corresponding period of 2016.

Payments on these insurance types have risen by 23, 427 mln. AZN or 31,2% and reached 98, 573 mln. AZN.