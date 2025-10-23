Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijan's Unemployment Insurance Fund budget may rise by over 2%

    Finance
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 14:53
    Azerbaijan's Unemployment Insurance Fund budget may rise by over 2%

    In 2026, the budget expenditures of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) of Azerbaijan are projected to reach 266.4 million manats (about $156.7 million), which is 2.2% more compared to 2025, Report informs.

    According to the draft of the 2026 state budget package, 238.3 million manats (just over $140 million) of the expenditures will be covered by UIF's revenues (an increase of 15.5%), while 28.1 million manats (nearly $16.5 million) will be financed from the fund's unused balance expected at the end of the current year (a 48.25% decrease).

    Azerbaijan Budget package Unemployment Insurance Fund
    İşsizlikdən Sığorta Fondunun büdcəsi 2 %-dən çox artırıla bilər
    Бюджет Фонда страхования от безработицы может увеличиться на 2,2%

