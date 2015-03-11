Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks with bad credit loans

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks with bad credit loans as of 1 January 2015. Top -10 banks with bad credit loans are below:
|№
|Banks
|Overdue loans (thousand manats)
|1
|Bank Technique
|89 169,00
|2
|XalqBank
|56 363,10
|3
|AG Bank
|49 198,90
|4
|Bank of Baku
|47 840,80
|5
|Unibank
|45 424,00
|6
|Nikoil Bank
|39 801,70
|7
|Kredobank
|24 537,02
|8
|VTB Azerbaijan
|21 219,85
|9
|MuganBank
|15 799,08
|10
|Demirbank
|15 238,35
To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's newsletter economic information.
Bank Standard, Amrahbank, United Credit Bank, Dekabank, Eurobank, Azerbaijan Credit Bank, Bank of Azerbaijan, BTB, Nakhchivanbank, Ganjabank did not submit their financial performance.
Economic DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook