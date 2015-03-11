Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks with bad credit loans

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks with bad credit loans as of 1 January 2015. Top -10 banks with bad credit loans are below:

№ Banks Overdue loans (thousand manats) 1 Bank Technique 89 169,00 2 XalqBank 56 363,10 3 AG Bank 49 198,90 4 Bank of Baku 47 840,80 5 Unibank 45 424,00 6 Nikoil Bank 39 801,70 7 Kredobank 24 537,02 8 VTB Azerbaijan 21 219,85 9 MuganBank 15 799,08 10 Demirbank 15 238,35

Bank Standard, Amrahbank, United Credit Bank, Dekabank, Eurobank, Azerbaijan Credit Bank, Bank of Azerbaijan, BTB, Nakhchivanbank, Ganjabank did not submit their financial performance.