Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks on consumer lending revealed

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks on consumer lending as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks in terms of consumer lending (TOP-10) are below:





№ Banks Consume lending (thousand manats) 1 International Bank of Azerbaijan 678 469,48 2 Unibank 523 139,00 3 Dəmirbank 177 635,36 4 Zaminbank 170 856,03 5 VTB Azerbaijan 134 223,80 6 Bank Technique 132 864,12 7 Muğanbank 127 528,71 8 Yapi Kredi Bank of Azerbaijan 98 967,28 9 Accessbank 86 850,63 10 Rabitəbank 75 432,20

Bank Standard, Amrahbank, United Credit Bank, Dekabank, Eurobank, Azerbaijan Credit Bank, Bank of Azerbaijan, BTB, Nakhchivanbank, Ganjabank did not submit their financial performance.