Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for specific weight of demand deposits revealed

Baku.17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks for specific weight of demand deposits in 2014. Top ten banks for specific weight (%) of demand deposits are listed below:
|No
|Banks
|Demand deposits (%)
|1
|PASHA Bank
|79,63
|2
|AFB Bank
|79,61
|3
|YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|60,29
|4
|Kredobank
|56,07
|5
|Expressbank
|50,97
|6
|Amrahbank
|50,01
|7
|VTB Azerbaijan
|46,24
|8
|Gunaybank
|44,71
|9
|Bank Technique
|37,60
|10
|AG Bank
|32,91
