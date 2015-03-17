 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for specific weight of demand deposits revealed

    Report agency prepared ranking of banks for specific weight of demand deposits

    Baku.17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks for specific weight of demand deposits in 2014. Top ten banks for specific weight (%) of demand  deposits are listed below:

    NoBanksDemand deposits (%)
    1PASHA Bank79,63
    2AFB Bank79,61
    3YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan 60,29
    4Kredobank56,07
    5Expressbank50,97
    6Amrahbank50,01
    7VTB Azerbaijan46,24
    8Gunaybank44,71
    9Bank Technique37,60
    10AG Bank32,91

    To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's newsletter economic information.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi