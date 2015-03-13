Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for incomings revealed

Baku.13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for interest incomes in 2014. Top ten banks for interest incomes are below:

No Banks Interest incomes (thousand manats) 1 KapitalBank 187 553,00 2 AccessBank 164 458,98 3 Unibank 157 855,70 4 Bank of Baku 146 764,00 5 XalqBank 87 154,10 6 Demirbank 68 696,32 7 PASHA Bank 64 489,60 8 Bank Respublika 51 236,00 9 AG Bank 47 385,77 10 Rabitəbank 45 563,13

