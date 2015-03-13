Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for incomings revealed

Baku.13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for interest incomes in 2014. Top ten banks for interest incomes are below:
|No
|Banks
|Interest incomes (thousand manats)
|1
|KapitalBank
|187 553,00
|2
|AccessBank
|164 458,98
|3
|Unibank
|157 855,70
|4
|Bank of Baku
|146 764,00
|5
|XalqBank
|87 154,10
|6
|Demirbank
|68 696,32
|7
|PASHA Bank
|64 489,60
|8
|Bank Respublika
|51 236,00
|9
|AG Bank
|47 385,77
|10
|Rabitəbank
|45 563,13
