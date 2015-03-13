 Top
    Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks for incomings revealed

    Report agency prepared ranking of banks for interest incomes in 2014

    Baku.13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for interest incomes in 2014. Top ten banks for interest incomes are below:

    NoBanksInterest incomes (thousand manats)
    1KapitalBank187 553,00
    2AccessBank164 458,98
    3Unibank157 855,70
    4Bank of Baku146 764,00
    5XalqBank87 154,10
    6Demirbank68 696,32
    7PASHA Bank64 489,60
    8Bank Respublika51 236,00
    9AG Bank47 385,77
    10Rabitəbank45 563,13

