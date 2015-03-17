 Top
    Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by specific weight of Interest expenses revealed

    Baku.17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by specific weight of Interest expenses in 2014. Top ten banks by specific weight (%) of Interest expenses are listed below:

    NoBanksInterest expenses/expenses (%)
    1Bank Melli İran-Baku Branch100,00
    2Caucasus Development Bank69,17
    3Gunaybank69,10
    4Atrabank57,07
    5Turanbank54,19
    6XalqBank46,63
    7SilkwayBank45,84
    8Bank Technique45,75
    9AG Bank44,20
    10NIKOIL Bank42,88

