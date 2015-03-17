Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by specific weight of Interest expenses revealed

Baku.17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by specific weight of Interest expenses in 2014. Top ten banks by specific weight (%) of Interest expenses are listed below:
|No
|Banks
|Interest expenses/expenses (%)
|1
|Bank Melli İran-Baku Branch
|100,00
|2
|Caucasus Development Bank
|69,17
|3
|Gunaybank
|69,10
|4
|Atrabank
|57,07
|5
|Turanbank
|54,19
|6
|XalqBank
|46,63
|7
|SilkwayBank
|45,84
|8
|Bank Technique
|45,75
|9
|AG Bank
|44,20
|10
|NIKOIL Bank
|42,88
Economic DepartmentNews Author
