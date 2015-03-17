 Top
    Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by specific weight of deposits in liabilities revealed

    Report agency prepared ranking of banks by specific weight of deposits in liabilities

    Baku.17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by specific weight of deposits in liabilities in 2014. Top ten banks by specific weight (%) of deposits in liabilities are  listed below:

    NoBanksDepozits/Liabilities (%)
    1Atabank84,28
    2AzerTurkBank83,78
    3Expressbank79,90
    4Rabitabank75,86
    5Bank Respublika72,90
    6XalqBank72,71
    7Amrahbank64,60
    8NIKOIL Bank63,81
    9NBC Bank63,38
    10AG Bank62,11

