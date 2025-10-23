Azerbaijan's State Social Protection Fund budget may increase by nearly 11%

In 2026, the budget expenditures of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) of Azerbaijan are projected to exceed 8.483 billion manats (approximately $5 billion), which is 10.5% more compared to 2025, Report informs.

As indicated in the draft of the 2026 state budget package, just over 8.323 billion manats (roughly $4.89 billion) of the expenditures will be covered by SSPF's revenues (an increase of 9.3%), while 160 million manats (about $94.1 million) will be financed from the fund's unused balance expected at the end of the current year (a 2.7-fold increase).

The main portion of SSPF's budget expenditures will be allocated to labor pensions, benefits funded by social insurance contributions, and operational costs of the fund's central office and other structural units.