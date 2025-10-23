Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan's State Social Protection Fund budget may increase by nearly 11%

    Finance
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 14:39
    Azerbaijan's State Social Protection Fund budget may increase by nearly 11%

    In 2026, the budget expenditures of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) of Azerbaijan are projected to exceed 8.483 billion manats (approximately $5 billion), which is 10.5% more compared to 2025, Report informs.

    As indicated in the draft of the 2026 state budget package, just over 8.323 billion manats (roughly $4.89 billion) of the expenditures will be covered by SSPF's revenues (an increase of 9.3%), while 160 million manats (about $94.1 million) will be financed from the fund's unused balance expected at the end of the current year (a 2.7-fold increase).

    The main portion of SSPF's budget expenditures will be allocated to labor pensions, benefits funded by social insurance contributions, and operational costs of the fund's central office and other structural units.

    Azerbaijan State Social Protection Fund Budget package
    DSMF-nin büdcəsi 11 %-ə yaxın artırıla bilər
    Бюджет ГФСЗ может быть увеличен примерно на 11%

    Latest News

    16:01
    Photo

    SOCAR and Norway's ABB discuss energy transition and digital innovation

    Energy
    15:59

    Ukraine, Russia exchange bodies of fallen soldiers

    Other countries
    15:50

    Regular flights to Azerbaijan's Lachin may begin in 2026

    Infrastructure
    15:49

    Yunus Abdulov: Azerbaijan ready to introduce Islamic banking

    Finance
    15:42

    Subsidies for Baku Metro may increase by nearly 45%

    Finance
    15:25

    Azerbaijan to allocate 5B manats for education spending in 2026

    Education and science
    15:24

    Doug Casey: Students at Karabakh University brimming with enthusiasm

    Karabakh
    15:17

    Azerbaijan's Mandatory Health Insurance Fund budget may be cut by 11%

    Finance
    15:12

    Azerbaijan's mortgage guarantee fund to get 100M AZN from 2026 state budget

    Finance
    All News Feed