Azerbaijan's state budget surplus increases by nearly 51%

In January–October 2025, Azerbaijan's state budget revenues amounted to just over 32.891 billion manats (approximately $19.35 billion), while expenditures totaled 27.720 billion manats (approximately $16.31 billion), Report informs, referring to the country's Ministry of Finance.

According to the ministry, these figures are respectively 4.3% higher and 1.4% lower compared to the same period last year.

Budget revenues were 1.7% above forecast.

As a result, a surplus of just over 5.17 billion manats (approximately $3.04 billion) was recorded in the budget over 10 months, which is 50.6% higher year-on-year.