    Azerbaijan's state budget surplus increases by nearly 51%

    Finance
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 15:27
    Azerbaijan's state budget surplus increases by nearly 51%

    In January–October 2025, Azerbaijan's state budget revenues amounted to just over 32.891 billion manats (approximately $19.35 billion), while expenditures totaled 27.720 billion manats (approximately $16.31 billion), Report informs, referring to the country's Ministry of Finance.

    According to the ministry, these figures are respectively 4.3% higher and 1.4% lower compared to the same period last year.

    Budget revenues were 1.7% above forecast.

    As a result, a surplus of just over 5.17 billion manats (approximately $3.04 billion) was recorded in the budget over 10 months, which is 50.6% higher year-on-year.

    Azərbaycanın dövlət büdcəsinin profisiti 51 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Профицит госбюджета Азербайджана вырос в 1,5 раза

