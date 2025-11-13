Azerbaijan's state budget surplus increases by nearly 51%
Finance
- 13 November, 2025
- 15:27
In January–October 2025, Azerbaijan's state budget revenues amounted to just over 32.891 billion manats (approximately $19.35 billion), while expenditures totaled 27.720 billion manats (approximately $16.31 billion), Report informs, referring to the country's Ministry of Finance.
According to the ministry, these figures are respectively 4.3% higher and 1.4% lower compared to the same period last year.
Budget revenues were 1.7% above forecast.
As a result, a surplus of just over 5.17 billion manats (approximately $3.04 billion) was recorded in the budget over 10 months, which is 50.6% higher year-on-year.
Latest News
16:47
Photo
EU's new ambassador briefed on mine problem in Karabakh, Eastern ZangazurForeign policy
16:46
Ambassador: South Korea, Azerbaijan to expand cooperation in new areasForeign policy
16:44
Kyrgyzstan proposes new literary award for Central Asia and AzerbaijanForeign policy
16:36
EU to probe Google for allegedly demoting news in search resultsOther countries
16:35
Azerbaijan Business Development Fund boosts preferential lendingFinance
16:31
Azerbaijan mulls expanding partnership with IFCFinance
16:30
Azerbaijan's trade with Central Asia exceeds $1BBusiness
16:30
National libraries of Turkic countries uniting for first time in 30 yearsCulture
16:23