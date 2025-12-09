Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Finance
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 12:36
    Azerbaijan's parliament approves amendments to tax and insurance laws

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis has adopted amendments to the Tax Code, as well as to the laws "On Social Insurance" and "On Mandatory Health Insurance," Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Azer Amiraslanov, said during today's plenary session, Report informs.

    According to the MP, the amendments are mainly clarifying in nature and were jointly prepared by the Ministry of Finance and the State Tax Service.

    One of the key changes to the Tax Code involves refining the mechanism for promoting cashless payments.

