Azerbaijan's newly established fruit and vegetable exporter forms capital

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) has registered shares issue of the "On Fruit and Vegetable Export Operations" CJSC.

Report informs, the emission envisages the issuance of 100 shares with par value of 20 AZN each. The shares will be placed privately and allow the company to form a charter capital of 2,000 AZN.

Notably, the mentioned fruits and vegetables exporter has been registered at the Ministry of Taxes on July 7, 2017. The legal address of the company is Khojahasan highway 57, Lokbatan settlement, Garadagh district, Baku city, legal representative Kahin Mukhtar Askarov.