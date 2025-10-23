Azerbaijan's mortgage guarantee fund to get 100M AZN from 2026 state budget
Finance
- 23 October, 2025
- 15:12
A total of 100 million manats ($58 million) will be allocated from Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget to the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, Report informs, citing the draft budget package.
Of this amount, 85 million manats ($50 million) will be directed to increasing the fund's charter capital, while 15 million manats ($8.8 million) will be used to subsidize interest rates on business loans issued in manats between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2026.
According to the draft, these funds will help meet housing demand, enable citizens to obtain homes under favorable conditions, and further stimulate entrepreneurial activity in the country.
