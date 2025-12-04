Azerbaijan, S. Korea mull sustainable financing issues

Azerbaijan and South Korea have discussed sustainable financing, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, wrote on X, Report informs.

"As part of our working visit to the Republic of Korea, we met with Chang Yong Rhee, Governor of the Bank of Korea. During the meeting, we exchanged views on monetary policy and financial stability, payment systems, and sustainable finance. We also reviewed the implementation of innovative solutions and approaches in the financial sector. Additionally, we discussed opportunities to further expand cooperation between the central banks of Azerbaijan and Korea, including the exchange of expertise and knowledge in various areas of central banking," he wrote.