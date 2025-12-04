Azerbaijan, S. Korea mull sustainable financing issues
Finance
- 04 December, 2025
- 10:54
Azerbaijan and South Korea have discussed sustainable financing, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, wrote on X, Report informs.
"As part of our working visit to the Republic of Korea, we met with Chang Yong Rhee, Governor of the Bank of Korea. During the meeting, we exchanged views on monetary policy and financial stability, payment systems, and sustainable finance. We also reviewed the implementation of innovative solutions and approaches in the financial sector. Additionally, we discussed opportunities to further expand cooperation between the central banks of Azerbaijan and Korea, including the exchange of expertise and knowledge in various areas of central banking," he wrote.
Latest News
11:38
Russia to join first G20 Sherpa meeting under US presidencyRegion
11:36
Azerbaijan plans to engage 17,000 participants in Volunteer Week 2025Domestic policy
11:28
Azerbaijan plans to hold Olympiad dedicated to Yusif MammadaliyevEducation and science
11:25
Minister: Yusif Mammadaliyev's research made huge contribution to Azerbaijani scienceEducation and science
11:00
Photo
Ambassador: Czech Republic welcomes Azerbaijan's initiatives in South Caucasus as basis for limiting external influences - INTERVIEWForeign policy
10:59
Azerbaijan sees double-digit growth in social insurance contributionsBusiness
10:54
Photo
Azerbaijan, S. Korea mull sustainable financing issuesFinance
10:50
Putin to hold his marathon press conference on December 19Region
10:49