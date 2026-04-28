Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan's guaranteed public debt falls nearly 35% in Q126

    Finance
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 16:28
    Azerbaijan's guaranteed public debt falls nearly 35% in Q126

    As of April 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's guaranteed state debt amounted to 6.76 billion manats ($3.98 billion) or 5.2% of GDP, Report informs with reference to data from Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance.

    The size of the guaranteed state debt decreased by 34.8% compared to the figure at the end of last year.

    In the debt structure, 5.19 billion manats ($3.05 billion) or 76.7% is accounted for by external loans, while 1.58 billion manats ($929.4 million) or 23.3% is accounted for by domestic borrowings.

    As of April 1, 2026, some 40.1% of the state guaranteed debt portfolio consisted of obligations with a fixed interest rate, and 59.5% with a floating rate.

    The currency structure of the debt was distributed as follows: US dollar - 47%, euro - 25.5%, manat - 19.4%, Japanese yen - 2.7%, other currencies - 5.4%.

    state debt Azerbaijan Ministry of Finance
    Azərbaycan I rübdə dövlət zəmanətli borcunun məbləğini 35 %-ə yaxın azaldıb
    Гарантированный госдолг Азербайджана сократился в I квартале почти на 35%

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