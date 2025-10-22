Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves reach $81.5B

Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 11:25
    Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves have risen to $81.5 billion, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference dedicated to the CBA's latest interest rate corridor decision, Report informs.

    According to Kazimov, this marks a 14.7% increase compared to the beginning of the year.

    "Our strategic reserves are sufficient to cover 37 months of imports, which is an exceptionally high indicator," the CBA head added.

