Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves reach $81.5B

Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves have risen to $81.5 billion, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference dedicated to the CBA's latest interest rate corridor decision, Report informs.

According to Kazimov, this marks a 14.7% increase compared to the beginning of the year.

"Our strategic reserves are sufficient to cover 37 months of imports, which is an exceptionally high indicator," the CBA head added.