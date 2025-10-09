Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Azerbaijan's fintech association signs memorandums of understanding

    Finance
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 12:45
    Azerbaijan's fintech association signs memorandums of understanding

    The Azerbaijan Fintech Association (AzFina) and the Turkish Fintech Association signed a Memorandum of Understanding during the Baku Fintech Forum 2025.

    According to Report, AzFina also signed a memorandum of understanding with an international consulting company.

    The agreements aim to strengthen partnerships in the fintech sector, promote innovative solutions, and expand mutual experience sharing. They are also intended to support the development of financial technologies both locally and internationally.

    AzFina Baku Fintech Forum 2025 memorandum
    "Azərbaycan Fintex Assosiasiyası" Anlaşma Memorandumları imzalayıb
    Азербайджанская финтех-ассоциация подписала меморандумы о взаимопонимании

    Latest News

    12:58

    Central Bank announces development of bill on virtual assets

    Finance
    12:56

    Ambassador: Energy co-op with Azerbaijan - one of Moldova's priorities

    Energy
    12:47

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan was first in post-Soviet space to resolve its territorial issue

    Foreign policy
    12:45

    Azerbaijan's fintech association signs memorandums of understanding

    Finance
    12:43

    Azerbaijan Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani side

    Foreign policy
    12:41

    China commerce ministry adds 14 foreign entities to unreliable entity list

    Other countries
    12:32

    Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign memorandum on missing persons

    Foreign policy
    12:28
    Photo

    Creating change through art: Where climate action meets inclusion and accessibility

    Business
    12:28

    CBA: Integration of all fintechs with open banking has begun

    Finance
    All News Feed