Azerbaijan's fintech association signs memorandums of understanding
Finance
- 09 October, 2025
- 12:45
The Azerbaijan Fintech Association (AzFina) and the Turkish Fintech Association signed a Memorandum of Understanding during the Baku Fintech Forum 2025.
According to Report, AzFina also signed a memorandum of understanding with an international consulting company.
The agreements aim to strengthen partnerships in the fintech sector, promote innovative solutions, and expand mutual experience sharing. They are also intended to support the development of financial technologies both locally and internationally.
Latest News
12:58
Central Bank announces development of bill on virtual assetsFinance
12:56
Ambassador: Energy co-op with Azerbaijan - one of Moldova's prioritiesEnergy
12:47
Ambassador: Azerbaijan was first in post-Soviet space to resolve its territorial issueForeign policy
12:45
Azerbaijan's fintech association signs memorandums of understandingFinance
12:43
Azerbaijan Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani sideForeign policy
12:41
China commerce ministry adds 14 foreign entities to unreliable entity listOther countries
12:32
Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign memorandum on missing personsForeign policy
12:28
Photo
Creating change through art: Where climate action meets inclusion and accessibilityBusiness
12:28