Azerbaijan's fintech association signs memorandums of understanding

The Azerbaijan Fintech Association (AzFina) and the Turkish Fintech Association signed a Memorandum of Understanding during the Baku Fintech Forum 2025.

According to Report, AzFina also signed a memorandum of understanding with an international consulting company.

The agreements aim to strengthen partnerships in the fintech sector, promote innovative solutions, and expand mutual experience sharing. They are also intended to support the development of financial technologies both locally and internationally.