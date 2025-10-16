Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry lowers its forecast for revenue from price differences on regulated goods

    Finance
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 11:38
    Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry lowers its forecast for revenue from price differences on regulated goods

    In 2026, Azerbaijan's state budget revenue from fees related to the difference between the contract and wholesale prices of regulated goods is projected at 111 million manats, Report informs referring to the Medium-Term Budget Framework for 2026-2029, published by the Ministry of Finance.

    This figure is 33.1% lower than the approved forecast for 2025.

    According to the document, revenue is expected to reach 112 million manats in 2027, 101 million manats in 2028, and 103 million manats in 2029.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Finance Ministry Azerbaijan budget revenue
