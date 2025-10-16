Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry lowers its forecast for revenue from price differences on regulated goods

In 2026, Azerbaijan's state budget revenue from fees related to the difference between the contract and wholesale prices of regulated goods is projected at 111 million manats, Report informs referring to the Medium-Term Budget Framework for 2026-2029, published by the Ministry of Finance.

This figure is 33.1% lower than the approved forecast for 2025.

According to the document, revenue is expected to reach 112 million manats in 2027, 101 million manats in 2028, and 103 million manats in 2029.

($1=1.7 manats)