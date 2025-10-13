Azerbaijan's economy grows over 1%

Azerbaijan's GDP from January to September of this year amounted to 95.229 billion manats, a 1.3% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.

Over the past year, added value in the oil and gas sector of the economy decreased by 1.9%, while in the non-oil and gas sector it increased by 2.9%.

In the structure of GDP, 34.2% came from industry, 10.5% from trade and vehicle repair, 7% from transport and warehousing, 6.8% from agriculture, forestry, and fisheries, 6.6% from construction, 2.8% from tourist accommodation and catering, 1.8% from information and communications, 20.7% from other sectors, and net taxes on food products and imports amounted to 9.6% of GDP.

Over the first nine months, the GDP per capita amounted to 9,300 manats.

(1$=1.7 manats)