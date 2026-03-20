Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Azerbaijan's direct investment in China rises 3.6 times

    Finance
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 12:09
    Azerbaijan's direct investment in China rises 3.6 times

    In 2025, Azerbaijan made $9.957 million in direct investments in the Chinese economy.

    According to Report, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, this is 3.6 times higher than in 2024.

    During the reporting period, the share of Azerbaijan's investments in total foreign investments in China increased from 0.2% to 0.4%.

    Over the same period, China invested $26.895 million directly in Azerbaijan's economy, which is 53% higher than the previous year.

    China's share in total foreign investments in Azerbaijan also rose from 0.2% to 0.4%.

    Last year, Azerbaijan's outward direct investments amounted to $6.595 billion (a 6.4% decrease year-on-year), while inward foreign direct investments reached $2.528 billion, marking a 43.4% increase.

    Foreign direct investment Azerbaijan's economy Azerbaijan-China
    Azərbaycan Çin iqtisadiyyatına birbaşa investisiya qoyuluşunu 4 dəfəyə yaxın artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил прямые инвестиции в экономику Китая почти в 4 раза

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