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Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts and the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM) under the Ministry of Economy have signed a cooperation protocol.

The Chamber of Accounts told Report that a meeting took place between delegations led by its Chief of Staff Tamerlan Yusifzade and 4SIM Executive Director Fariz Jafarov.

The meeting focused on expanding interaction between the two institutions and identifying areas for future cooperation.

The discussions addressed human capital development and opportunities to organize joint training and awareness-raising events involving government agencies and higher education institutions. The sides also exchanged views on digital transformation, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, as well as implementing joint initiatives and expanding exchanges of best practices.

The meeting outlined plans to systematically develop cooperation in these areas, support joint initiatives and strengthen institutional ties.