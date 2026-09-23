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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged at 6.5%

    Finance
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 11:19
    Azerbaijan's Central Bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged at 6.5%

    The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has decided to keep the refinancing rate at 6.5%.

    According to Report, citing the CBA, the floor of the interest rate corridor was reduced by 0.5 percentage points to 5.0%, while the ceiling remained at 7.5%.

    The CBA stated that the decision took into account actual and projected inflation dynamics, developments in the foreign exchange market, changes in the banking sector's liquidity position, as well as recent trends in global monetary conditions.

    Refinancing rate Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
    Azərbaycan Mərkəzi Bankı uçot dərəcəsini sabit saxlayıb
    ЦБА сохранил учетную ставку на уровне 6,5%

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