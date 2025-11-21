Azerbaijan's CBA, Chamber of Appraisers discuss reducing banking risks

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Chamber of Appraisers have discussed reducing banking risks, Report informs, citing the CBA.

These discussions took place during a meeting of the Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank, Toghrul Aliyev, with the leadership of the Chamber of Appraisers of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, issues such as improving the legal and regulatory framework of appraisal activities, implementing the International Valuation Standards 2025, and integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into the valuation of collateral and assets were discussed.

Additionally, topics such as the development of electronic platforms and analytical systems, reducing banking risks, and improving the quality of valuation were also on the agenda.