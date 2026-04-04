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    Azerbaijan's broad money supply reaches nearly 50B manats

    Finance
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 16:29
    Azerbaijan's broad money supply reaches nearly 50B manats

    As of March 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's broad money supply (M3 aggregate) stood at 49.12 billion manats (about $28.9 billion), the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) told Report.

    This represents a 1.9% increase compared to the previous month, a 1.5% decrease since the beginning of the year, and a 5.2% rise year-on-year.

    The manat-denominated money supply (M2 aggregate) totaled 39.19 billion manats (around $23.1 billion), up 2.3% month-on-month, down 3% since the start of the year, and 10.6% higher compared to the same period last year.

    Demand deposits (M1 aggregate) amounted to 30.77 billion manats (approximately $18.1 billion), increasing by 3% compared to the previous month, decreasing by 4.4% since the beginning of the year, and rising by 9.3% year-on-year.

    As of the reporting date, cash in circulation outside banks (M0 aggregate) reached 17.86 billion manats (about $10.5 billion), up 1.8% month-on-month, down 0.5% since the beginning of the year, and 14.8% higher compared to the same period in 2025.

    Broad money supply Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
    Azərbaycanda manatla geniş pul kütləsi 10 %-dən çox artıb

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