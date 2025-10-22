Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum

    Azerbaijan's agricultural spending rises by over 16%

    Finance
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 18:21
    Azerbaijan's agricultural spending rises by over 16%

    In January–September 2025, Azerbaijan spent 773.2 million manats (about $454.8 million) from the state budget to the agriculture sector, Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Finance.

    This marks an increase of 108 million manats (approximately $63.5 million) or 16.2% compared to the same period last year.

    During this period, 85.6% of the allocated agricultural funds were executed.

    Azerbaijan spending agriculture Ministry of Finance
    Azərbaycan kənd təsərrüfatı xərclərini 16 %-dən çox artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил расходы на сельское хозяйство на 16,2%

    Latest News

    18:42

    Netanyahu"s office says there will be no Turkish troops deployed in Gaza

    Other countries
    18:34

    EU Parliament sets condition for Serbia's accession process

    Other countries
    18:28

    Azerbaijan might phase out income tax benefits for private sector workers

    Finance
    18:21

    Azerbaijan's agricultural spending rises by over 16%

    Finance
    18:15

    Azerbaijan boosts environmental protection spending by 5%

    Finance
    18:04

    Azerbaijan's minimum subsistence, need criterion set at AZN300 for 2026

    Finance
    17:53

    Azerbaijan and Albania discuss tariff aspects of Korçë gasification

    Energy
    17:52
    Photo

    Heavenly Religions project presented at Vatican

    Foreign policy
    17:42

    Georgian minister: Middle Corridor is a platform for close cooperation between countries

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed