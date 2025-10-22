Azerbaijan's agricultural spending rises by over 16%
- 22 October, 2025
- 18:21
In January–September 2025, Azerbaijan spent 773.2 million manats (about $454.8 million) from the state budget to the agriculture sector, Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Finance.
This marks an increase of 108 million manats (approximately $63.5 million) or 16.2% compared to the same period last year.
During this period, 85.6% of the allocated agricultural funds were executed.
