Azerbaijan's Accounts Chamber proposes revising upper limit of consolidated budget expenditures

    Finance
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 13:53
    Azerbaijan's Accounts Chamber is calling for a revision of the consolidated budget's expenditure ceiling, Accounts Chamber Chairman Vugar Gulmammadov said at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, where the 2026 state budget was discussed, Report informs.

    According to Gulmammadov, certain intra-group transactions should be excluded when calculating the consolidated budget, but this issue was not properly taken into account.

    Vüqar Gülməmmədov: "İcmal büdcənin xərclərinin yuxarı həddinə yenidən baxılmalıdır"
    Счетная палата предложила пересмотреть верхний предел расходов сводного бюджета

