Azerbaijan's Accounts Chamber proposes revising upper limit of consolidated budget expenditures
Finance
- 04 November, 2025
- 13:53
Azerbaijan's Accounts Chamber is calling for a revision of the consolidated budget's expenditure ceiling, Accounts Chamber Chairman Vugar Gulmammadov said at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, where the 2026 state budget was discussed, Report informs.
According to Gulmammadov, certain intra-group transactions should be excluded when calculating the consolidated budget, but this issue was not properly taken into account.
