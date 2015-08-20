​Azerbaijan ranks second in investments in Georgia

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan invested in Georgian economy 341.4 million USD in 2014, ranking second among foreign investors in Georgia.

Report informs citing Georgian media, the total amount of direct foreign investments in 2014 in Georgia, according to updated data of the Statistical Service of the country amounted to 1.758 billion USD, what is 87% more than the similar data for 2013.

Netherlands are the biggest investor to Georgia - they invested 373.7 million USD, China has invested 217 million USD.