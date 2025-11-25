Azerbaijan provides 678M manats in preferential loans to entrepreneurs
Finance
- 25 November, 2025
- 17:15
Entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan have received preferential loans totaling 678 million manats ($398 million) under the guarantee of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, with 124 million manats ($73 million) issued from January to November this year, Report informs, citing the fund.
The fund was established in 2017 by a presidential decree through the merger of the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund and the Credit Guarantee Fund.
