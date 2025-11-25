Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan provides 678M manats in preferential loans to entrepreneurs

    Finance
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 17:15
    Azerbaijan provides 678M manats in preferential loans to entrepreneurs

    Entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan have received preferential loans totaling 678 million manats ($398 million) under the guarantee of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, with 124 million manats ($73 million) issued from January to November this year, Report informs, citing the fund.

    The fund was established in 2017 by a presidential decree through the merger of the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund and the Credit Guarantee Fund.

    Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund Azerbaijan entrepreneurs preferential loans
    Azərbaycan sahibkarları dövlət zəmanəti ilə 678 milyon manat güzəştli kredit alıb
    Азербайджанские предприниматели получили льготные кредиты на 678 млн манатов с госгарантией

    Latest News

    19:49

    Bekmurodov: Creation of OTS member countries' NGO platform is important step

    Foreign policy
    19:38

    EP sounds alarm over Hungary's 'deepening rule of law crisis'

    Other countries
    19:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijan becomes significant player within Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    18:51

    Trump expected to name new Fed chair before Christmas

    Other countries
    18:41

    Ukraine agrees to peace proposal, with only "minor details" to settle, official says

    Other countries
    18:19

    Another group of former IDPs to be relocated to Kalbajar on Nov. 26

    Domestic policy
    18:11

    Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye leaves several injured

    Region
    18:03

    Baku to host first meeting of OTS labor, employment and social protection ministers

    Foreign policy
    17:51

    IAEA: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant needs cooperation agreement in event of Ukraine peace

    Other countries
    All News Feed