Azerbaijan preparing new public debt management strategy

Azerbaijan is developing a new public debt management strategy, Azer Mursagulov, director of the Agency for Public Debt and Financial Liabilities Management under the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, said at the opening ceremony of the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025, Report informs.

"Our debt management strategy, approved in 2018, expires this year, and we are already working on updating it. One of the key pillars of the future strategy will be initiating additional external borrowing.

As I mentioned earlier, since we have achieved the goal of rebalancing external and domestic debt, we are ready to explore new external borrowing opportunities. This includes certain priority government projects, particularly in the transportation sector-the expansion of the metro, the development of the rail network, and water supply and sanitation programs. We are already cooperating with a number of major international financial institutions, but I believe there are still many opportunities to explore. Moreover, over the past seven years, we have significantly reduced our portfolio of government guarantees, and this also opens up new opportunities for financial sector companies," Mursagulov emphasized.