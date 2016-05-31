Azerbaijan prepares a bill on pension reforms

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has prepared a relevant draft law in connection with the pension reforms.

Report informs, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said Tuesday.

"A relevant bill on pension reform approved by the President have been prepared. In the near future Cabinet of Ministers will submit it to the President. Then, the document is expected to be submitted to the Parliament. The main purpose of the bill is the formation of pensions on the basis of the accumulated pension capital", the minister said.

"As for diplomats, the Ministry of Finance offers special rules according to which 25% of the salary during the period of work abroad should be directed to the pension capital.However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not comment on this issue. I believe that the adoption of the proposal will benefit diplomats", S. Sharifov said.