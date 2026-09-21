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    Azerbaijan participates in international insurance forum in Kazakhstan

    Finance
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 15:51
    Azerbaijan participates in international insurance forum in Kazakhstan

    A delegation comprising representatives of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (ASA) participated in the International Insurance Forum 2026 in Almaty.

    According to ASA, cited by Report, around 200 participants from nearly 30 countries were invited to the forum, including representatives of insurance supervisory authorities, insurance associations and professional insurance markets. The Azerbaijani delegation also took part in panel discussions.

    The relevant panels also focused on the important role of the Insurance Union of the Turkic World in developing the insurance markets of Turkic states. The importance of the opportunities created by the Union was emphasized in terms of strengthening cooperation and integration among the insurance markets of member states, expanding the exchange of experience, and implementing joint initiatives.

    Azerbaijan participates in international insurance forum in Kazakhstan
    Azerbaijan participates in international insurance forum in Kazakhstan
    Azerbaijan participates in international insurance forum in Kazakhstan
    Azerbaijan participates in international insurance forum in Kazakhstan
    Azerbaijan participates in international insurance forum in Kazakhstan

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