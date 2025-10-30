Azerbaijan participates in IFSWF annual meeting

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    A delegation led by Israfil Mammadov, Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), is attending the annual meeting of the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) in Abu Dhabi, under the theme Building Resilience in an Era of Transformation, Report informs, citing SOFAZ.

    The forum is the only global platform that brings together the world's leading sovereign wealth funds, collectively managing assets worth over $10 trillion. The event is held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates, and hosted by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Mubadala Investment Company, and other strategic partners.

    Discussions at the forum focus on long-term value creation strategies amid global economic and geopolitical shifts, including sustainable capital allocation, technological transformation, and the development of alternative assets. The event also addresses the enhancement of international standards for implementing the Santiago Principles, reinforcing transparency, accountability, and responsible governance among sovereign funds.

    During the Executive Directors' Forum, Israfil Mammadov delivered remarks on the role of sovereign wealth funds in shaping long-term resilience and development opportunities, their impact on the global economic system, and the prospects for integrating digital technologies into investment management.

    He emphasized that modern technological innovations are of strategic importance in terms of protecting and increasing assets, as well as ensuring transparency in capital markets.

    SOFAZ's participation in the meeting strengthens Azerbaijan's position as a reliable and responsible institutional investor within the international financial community and highlights its active contribution to global dialogue on sustainable development and long-term capital investment among sovereign funds.

    The IFSWF Secretariat is located in London, the United Kingdom, and has been working since 2009 to promote cooperation among sovereign wealth funds, strengthen the exchange of experience, and increase institutional trust in global investment management.

    The 14th annual meeting of the forum was co-hosted by SOFAZ in Baku in 2022, significantly enhancing Azerbaijan's role within the global sovereign wealth fund community. At the 2024 meeting held in Muscat, Oman, Israfil Mammadov was elected Vice Chair of the Forum's Board of Directors.

