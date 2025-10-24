Azerbaijan participates in GFTN Tbilisi Finance Summit

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Finance
    24 October, 2025
    • 11:18
    Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, took part in the GFTN Tbilisi Finance Summit at the invitation of the National Bank of Georgia and the Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN), Report informs, referring to the CBA.

    Kazimov spoke during a panel discussion titled "The Next Global Innovation Era in Financial Services and Payments." He shared insights on global challenges and opportunities, as well as the development of payment systems in Azerbaijan, the implementation of innovative financial solutions, and future prospects.

    "These kinds of international platforms are of great importance for discussing the future directions of financial technologies and strengthening global cooperation," he noted.

    Azərbaycan GFTN-Tbilisi Maliyyə Sammitində iştirak edib
    Азербайджан принял участие в Тбилисском финансовом саммите

