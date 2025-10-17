Azerbaijan participates in annual meetings of its constituency group at World Bank, IMF

A delegation led by Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, participated in the latest Annual Meetings of the Constituency Group to which Azerbaijan is a member at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Report informs, referring to the CBA.

The meetings focused on key issues such as development dynamics in member countries, ensuring macroeconomic stability, and expanding financial inclusion.

Discussions also covered opportunities to strengthen partnerships among the countries within the Constituency Group.