Azerbaijan participates in annual meetings of its constituency group at World Bank, IMF
Finance
- 17 October, 2025
- 18:00
A delegation led by Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, participated in the latest Annual Meetings of the Constituency Group to which Azerbaijan is a member at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Report informs, referring to the CBA.
The meetings focused on key issues such as development dynamics in member countries, ensuring macroeconomic stability, and expanding financial inclusion.
Discussions also covered opportunities to strengthen partnerships among the countries within the Constituency Group.
Latest News
19:30
Date of Estonian Foreign Minister's visit to Azerbaijan revealedForeign policy
19:21
Draft state budget for next year submitted to Milli MajlisDomestic policy
19:08
Aircraft of Uzbekistan Airways makes emergency landing at Baku airportInfrastructure
19:03
Photo
Preparations for OIC summit to be held in Azerbaijan next year discussedOther
18:50
Over 150 criminal groups neutralized in Azerbaijan in nine monthsIncident
18:39
Azerbaijan establishes embassy in BahrainForeign policy
18:18
UN World Food Programme increases deliveries to Gaza to 560 tons of food per dayOther countries
18:07
Photo
Concert held in Fuzuli to mark city dayCulture
18:00
Photo