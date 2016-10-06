 Top
    Azerbaijan not suffered from Deutsche Bank bonds

    SOFAZ owns Deutsche Bank bonds of 180 mln USD

    Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) hasn't suffered damage from Deutsche Bank bonds in its investment portfolio.

    Report informs citing the SOFAZ, however, short-term decline is being observed in the prices of the above-mentioned bank's bonds, the fund hasn't suffered a damage: "The reason is the fund's keeping its investments until payback period within the current strategy. Namely, daily market price of Deutsche Bank bonds may change. However, it is impossible to suffer any damage as the fund doesn't realize the bonds until expiry of the period."

    Notably, according to the SOFAZ, the fund's investment portfolio includes Deutsche Bank bonds in the amount of 180 mln USD. It consists 0.52% of the total investment portfolio. In general, bond portfolio of the SOFAZ includes 691 issues of 227 different issuers from 45 countries. 

