Azerbaijan mulls future water management plans with EBRD

Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed future plans for water resource management projects in the country, Asgar Alakbarov, advisor to the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, wrote on LinkedIn, Report informs.

"Today, together with colleagues from AIC held an online meeting with Nataly Mouravidze, Head of the EBRD Resident Office in Azerbaijan, to discuss the progress and future plans for water and solid waste management projects in Azerbaijan and particularly in Ganja City, member of EBRD's flagship Green Cities programme.

The meeting focused on ongoing initiatives aimed at improving urban water infrastructure, supply efficiency, and waste management systems - key components for ensuring sustainable municipal services and better quality of life for residents.

We appreciate the EBRD's continued partnership and technical expertise in supporting Azerbaijan"s efforts to modernize vital infrastructure in its major cities," he wrote.

According to the EBRD, as of September 30, 2025, the bank's current loan portfolio in Azerbaijan amounted to €948 million. Of this, 89% (€842 million) is allocated to the development of sustainable infrastructure, 6% (€56 million) to the financial sector, and 5% (€49 million) to the corporate sector.