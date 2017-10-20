Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund holds auction on placement of bonds

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has today held next auction on placement of mortgage bonds of the "Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund" OJSC with ISIN number AZ2022008687, worth 25 mln AZN and turnover period of 18 years (6,480 days).

Report informs citing BSE, initial auction price of 25,000 bonds at the nominal price of 1,000 AZN was 1 003,5 AZN.

The demand at the auction was equal to the supplies and all securities were placed.

The maturity date of the bonds is June 6, 2035.