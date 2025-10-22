Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Azerbaijan might phase out income tax benefits for private sector workers

    Finance
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 18:28
    Azerbaijan might phase out income tax benefits for private sector workers

    Income tax benefits introduced in Azerbaijan in 2019 for employees in the non-oil and non-state sectors might not be extended beyond 2025, Report informs.

    If the benefits are ceased, starting in 2026, individuals earning up to 2,500 manats per month will pay a 3% income tax. This rate will rise to 5% in 2027 and 7% in 2028.

    For those earning between 2,500 and 8,000 manats monthly, income tax will be applied as follows:

    • In 2026: 75 manats + 10% of the portion of income exceeding 2,500 manats

    • In 2027: 125 manats + 10% of the portion of income exceeding 2,500 manats

    • In 2028: 175 manats + 10% of the portion of income exceeding 2,500 manats

    For individuals earning over 8,000 manats per month, the tax will be:

    • In 2026: 625 manats + 14% of the portion of income exceeding 8,000 manats

    • In 2027: 675 manats + 14% of the portion of income exceeding 8,000 manats

    • In 2028: 725 manats + 14% of the portion of income exceeding 8,000 manats

    These tax benefits were originally introduced for a seven-year period to encourage salary transparency in the private sector. They will expire at the end of 2025.

    1 manat = $0.58 (according to the exchange rates on October 22, 2025)

    Azərbaycanda gəlir vergisi ilə bağlı güzəştin müddəti artırılmaya bilər
    В Азербайджане с 2026 года могут внедрить новые ставки подоходного налога

