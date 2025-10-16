Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Azerbaijan may launch 10 solar, wind power plants in two years

    Finance
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 11:36
    Azerbaijan may launch 10 solar, wind power plants in two years

    Azerbaijan plans to launch 10 solar and wind power plants over the next two years.

    According to Report, this initiative is outlined in the Ministry of Finance's Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for the next four years.

    The projects, implemented with the participation of international financial institutions and totaling $2.7 billion in investment, aim to increase the share of renewable energy in total electricity generation to 33.7% by 2027 and 38% by 2030. Accordingly, the share of renewables in Azerbaijan's installed energy capacity is projected to reach 33.7% by 2027, 38% by 2030, and 42.5% by 2035.

    In recent years, hydropower plants (HPPs) have consistently accounted for the largest share of renewable energy production in the country.

    Additionally, with support from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan has begun developing and implementing climate monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) systems for 2024–2025. These systems will enable climate-related data to be tracked in line with international standards.

    Thus, the mitigation measures implemented by Azerbaijan in combating climate change serve both to strengthen national energy security and to fulfill international climate obligations. The efforts will accelerate the country's progress under the green growth model and ensure long-term sustainable economic transformation.

    Azerbaijan renewable energy solar power plant wind power Ministry of Finance
    Azərbaycan yaxın 2 ildə 10 günəş və külək elektrik stansiyası istismara verə bilər
    Азербайджан планирует ввести в эксплуатацию 10 СЭС и ВЭС в ближайшие два года

