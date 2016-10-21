Azerbaijan launches online car insurance sale on November 1

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Compulsory Insurance Bureau (CIB) in Azerbaijan completed works on preparation of electronic agreements for compulsory and border insurance of vehicles.

Report informs, Executive Director of CIB Elkhan Guliyev said at today's press conference.

According to him, necessary software modifications and web services have been provided to CIB member companies. The system for online sale of compulsory vehicle insurance will be launched on November 1.

At the same time, E.Guliyev noted that insurance products already bought by vehicle owners will be in force until date of expiration and 'there is no need to replace them'.