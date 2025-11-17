Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan joins Tabadul trading hub to boost cross-border trading with ADX

    Finance
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 14:20
    Azerbaijan joins Tabadul trading hub to boost cross-border trading with ADX

    The National Depository Center of Azerbaijan (NDC) has signed a joint Collective Exchange Agreement in Abu Dhabi with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), enabling the integration of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) and Azer-Turk Bank into the Tabadul trading hub, Report informs.

    The agreement will allow Tabadul to serve as a bridge between BSE and ADX, facilitating mutual market access for participants of both exchanges. This integration is expected to simplify and accelerate operations for investors and investment companies, ensuring safer and more efficient trading across compatible markets.

    Under the arrangement, NDC will open nominee and depository accounts for ADX members to handle settlement and safekeeping of securities for their clients and proprietary portfolios.

    Azer-Turk Bank has been appointed the settlement agent for cash clearing and recognition of financial obligations between BSE and ADX participants during the first phase.

    According to the NDC, Azerbaijan"s participation in the Tabadul platform will strengthen the country"s capital market, enhance international connectivity, and increase overall market competitiveness.

