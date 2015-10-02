​Azerbaijan launches compulsory health insurance next year

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will launch compulsory medical insurance in 2016. For this purpose, the necessary legislative base has been formed and from next year the practical work in this direction will begin.

Report informs, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said at today's joint meeting of the parliamentary committee on the draft budget for 2016.

Commenting on the questions about the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), the minister said that the former management of the bank admitted their serious mistakes. Therefore, the bank's senior officials were removed from their positions, the police conduct an investigation, "So, I have repeatedly stated that the loans were given without collateral, what violates regulations of the Central Bank."