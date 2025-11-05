Azerbaijan inks documents with Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Arab Coordination Group

The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has signed a Statement of Intent with the Arab Coordination Group and a Memorandum of Understanding with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Report informs.

"As part of the Arab Coordination Group High-Level Roundtable, we signed the Statement of Intent between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Arab Coordination Group Members, as well as the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development," Jabbarov wrote on X.

"These landmark documents, which elevate our partnership with the Arab Coordination Group to a new stage, outline key directions for enhancing the efficiency of joint activities, establishing business platforms, and developing new mechanisms to promote investments across shared priority sectors," the Azerbaijani minister said.