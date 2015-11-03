Azerbaijan increases number of ATMs

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ In Azerbaijan, the total number of ATMs since the beginning of this year decreased by 99 units or 3.8% and amounted to 2707 units to October 1.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank, 1522 units or 56.2% of ATMs are located in Baku, 1185 units or 43.78% in the regions. In the capital, the number of ATMs since the beginning of the year grew by 3.5%, in regions by 4.2%.

As of October 1 of this year, 1 ATM accounted for 3.6 per thousand residents. Earlier this year, this figure was 3.7 thousand people. The average volume of transactions per one ATM, since the beginning of the year fell by 27.5% - to 287.1 thousand manats.