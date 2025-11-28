Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijan defines roadmap for implementing bancassurance model

    Finance
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 13:42
    Azerbaijan defines roadmap for implementing bancassurance model

    A roadmap has been established for the implementation of the bancassurance (bank-led insurance) model in Azerbaijan, Rustam Tahirov, Director of Financial Sector Sustainable Development Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said at an event themed Integration of the Banking and Insurance Sectors in Baku organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham).

    Report quotes the CBA official as saying a cooperation platform has been created between the banking and insurance sectors: "The Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) and the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA) have formed a working group at the leadership level. The group has defined a roadmap for the implementation of bancassurance products, and these products are being introduced step by step in line with the roadmap."

    He added that the bancassurance model benefits all participants, including banks, which gain additional commission income: "It is also a tool to reduce and manage credit-related risks. Offering insurance products strengthens bank–customer relations and lays the foundation for what we call a relationship model. For insurance companies, it primarily provides sales channels – both physical and digital – offering access to new customers and markets. Experience also shows that it reduces sales costs. For financial services consumers, it enhances satisfaction and improves access to insurance services."

    Taking these factors into account and analyzing international experience, the CBA has included the implementation of the bancassurance model among its strategic objectives.

    "This model will positively impact both the growth of lending and the penetration and inclusiveness of insurance," Tahirov emphasized.

    Azerbaijan CBA Central Bank bancassurance model Rustam Tahirov roadmap
    Azərbaycanda "bancassurance" modelinin tətbiqi üzrə yol xəritəsi müəyyənləşib
    В Азербайджане разработана дорожная карта по внедрению модели bancassurance

    Latest News

    14:51
    Photo

    Another 13 families resettled in Khidirli village of Aghdam district receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    14:38

    Azerbaijan sees record number of student participation in knowledge competitions

    Education and science
    14:36

    Case of Karen Hovhannisyan accused of terrorism in Khankandi sent to court

    Domestic policy
    14:17
    Photo

    Azerbaijan relocates 16 more families to Girmizi Bazar settlement in Khojavand

    Domestic policy
    14:07

    CBA: New state program in Azerbaijan to expand financial inclusion in 5 main directions

    Finance
    14:01

    Azerbaijan collects over 300,000 manats in additional customs payments this year

    Business
    13:59
    Photo

    Cooperation Committee on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan, UAE holds its first meeting

    Foreign policy
    13:50

    25 observers from Azerbaijan to monitor elections in Kyrgyzstan

    Foreign policy
    13:48

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed