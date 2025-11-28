Azerbaijan, China mull prospects for co-op in capital market

Azerbaijan and China have discussed prospects for cooperation in the capital markets, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Taleh Kazimov, said in a post on X, Report informs.

"As part of our working visit to the People's Republic of China, we met with Wu Qing, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). During the meeting, we exchanged views on the current state of the capital markets in both countries, ongoing initiatives for the sector's development, recent changes in regulatory and supervisory frameworks, the application of innovative tools, as well as emerging technological trends. We also discussed initiatives aimed at investor insurance and enhancing the participation of individual investors in the capital markets. Additionally, we shared our perspectives on future cooperation and potential joint initiatives between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the CSRC," he wrote.