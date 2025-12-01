Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azerbaijan, China discuss regulatory practices in digital currency

    Finance
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 14:12
    Azerbaijan, China discuss regulatory practices in digital currency

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) exchanged views with China on regulatory practices in the field of digital currencies, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said in a post on X, according to Report.

    "In the course of our working visit to the People's Republic of China, we met with Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People's Bank of China.

    During the meeting, we exchanged views on monetary policy and financial stability, the integration of payment systems, QR and mobile payment solutions, as well as the regulation of payment service providers. We also discussed regulatory practices in the field of digital currencies.

    Additionally, we shared our perspectives on expanding cooperation between the central banks of Azerbaijan and China, along with other issues of mutual interest," the post reads.

    Azerbaijan China Central Bank Taleh Kazimov CBA digital currency
    Azərbaycan Çinlə rəqəmsal valyuta sahəsində tənzimləmə təcrübəsini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Китай обсудили сотрудничество в банковской сфере

    Latest News

    14:48

    EBRD targets stronger regional connectivity in Central Asia, Türkiye, South Caucasus with €6bn

    Infrastructure
    14:38

    New appointment at Central Bank of Azerbaijan

    Finance
    14:38

    Erdogan to visit Iran

    Region
    14:17
    Photo

    SOCAR mulls organization of work with civil society institutions

    Energy
    14:12

    Azerbaijan, China discuss regulatory practices in digital currency

    Finance
    14:10

    Azerbaijan scores big diplomatic victory with dissolution of Minsk Group - Analysis

    Analytics
    14:05

    Kaja Kallas: EU should make Ukraine as strong as possible

    Other countries
    13:56

    Azerbaijan, UAE to establish subcommittees to boost strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    13:49

    Azerbaijan represented at 16th meeting on 1954 Hague Convention

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed