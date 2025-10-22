Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Azerbaijan boosts environmental protection spending by 5%

    Finance
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 18:15
    Azerbaijan boosts environmental protection spending by 5%

    In January–September 2025, Azerbaijan spent 226 million manats ($132.9 million) from the state budget for environmental protection, Report informs, referring to the country's Ministry of Finance.

    This represents an increase of 10.5 million manats ($6.2 million) or 4.9% compared to the same period last year.

    During this period, 72.8% of the allocated environmental protection funds were executed.

