Azerbaijan and Russia ink on "Green Card" insurance system

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Russia have signed an agreement on cooperation in the framework of"Green Card" international insurance system. Report informs, it was stated by Executive Director of the Russian office of the "Green Card" Sergei Razuvaev at a seminar on motor insurance, organized in the framework of the VII Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum (AIIF-2016).

According to him, the agreement was signed in Baku yesterday. Under the terms of the document, from August 1, Azerbaijani citizens will be able to receive compensation for insured events in Russia and Russian citizens - in Azerbaijan.